Mahomes completed 25 of 34 pass attempts for 299 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions while adding 30 rushing yards on four attempts in Monday's 28-7 win over Washington.

Mahomes got off to a rocky start when he was picked off on Kansas City's first two offensive drives in Monday's primetime matchup. The resilient superstar settled in after halftime, rattling off three touchdown passes on consecutive drives out of the break. It was Mahomes' first start committing multiple turnovers this season, but it also was his third-straight appearance recording three scores for fantasy managers. The 29-year-old is putting up elite numbers again in 2025 after taking a step back over the previous two years. Mahomes checks in with 2,099 passing yards and 21 total touchdowns through eight starts as the Chiefs prepare to face Josh Allen and the Bills on Sunday in a Week 9 showdown of elite quarterbacks.