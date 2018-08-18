Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Finishes on high note
Mahomes completed eight of 12 passes for 138 yards with one touchdown and one interception in Friday's preseason game against the Falcons.
The Kansas City offense was having a rough night until Mahomes unleashed a gorgeous deep ball to Tyreek Hill for a 69-yard touchdown with 17 seconds remaining in the first half. Hill, Travis Kelce and Kareem Hunt accounted for nine targets and all of Mahomes' passing yards, while Sammy Watkins accounted for the other three targets without catching a pass. The interception came on a throw to Watkins, though the blame for the play lands squarely on Mahomes' shoulders. The Chiefs could give their starters even more playing time in the third week of the preseason, perhaps emphasizing the struggling Mahomes-Watkins connection in a matchup with the Bears. Even if the new guy continues to have issues, the Hill-Kelce-Hunt trio ensures Mahomes will have plenty of pass-catching talent at his disposal.
