Mahomes completed 23 of 38 passes for 295 yards and four touchdowns, adding nine rushes for 52 yards during Sunday's 40-33 win against the Raiders.

The second-year quarterback continues to play an ungodly level, with 853 offensive yards and 10 touchdowns over Kansas City's past two games following a slight hiccup in Week 10 (career-low 249 passing yards against Arizona). Peyton Manning's all-time single-season mark of 55 touchdown passes remains within reach, as Mahomes finds himself on pace for 54.7 with games remaining against the Ravens, Chargers, Seahawks and Raiders (Ravens and Chargers both rank top 10 against the pass, Seahawks and Raiders rank 13th and 14th, respectively). The hope for invested fantasy GMs is that the Texans and Patriots continue to push Kansas City for home-field advantage in the AFC, keeping Mahomes active throughout the fantasy playoffs. His upcoming matchup against Baltimore is the toughest remaining on the slate, with the Ravens allowing just 194.4 passing yards per game (second-fewest in the NFL).