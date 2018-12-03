Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Four passing TDs in win at Oakland
Mahomes completed 23 of 38 passes for 295 yards and four touchdowns, adding nine rushes for 52 yards during Sunday's 40-33 win against the Raiders.
The second-year quarterback continues to play an ungodly level, with 853 offensive yards and 10 touchdowns over Kansas City's past two games following a slight hiccup in Week 10 (career-low 249 passing yards against Arizona). Peyton Manning's all-time single-season mark of 55 touchdown passes remains within reach, as Mahomes finds himself on pace for 54.7 with games remaining against the Ravens, Chargers, Seahawks and Raiders (Ravens and Chargers both rank top 10 against the pass, Seahawks and Raiders rank 13th and 14th, respectively). The hope for invested fantasy GMs is that the Texans and Patriots continue to push Kansas City for home-field advantage in the AFC, keeping Mahomes active throughout the fantasy playoffs. His upcoming matchup against Baltimore is the toughest remaining on the slate, with the Ravens allowing just 194.4 passing yards per game (second-fewest in the NFL).
More News
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Has six scores, five turnovers in loss•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Practicing fully despite foot issue•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Guts out tough win•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Keeps good times rolling•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Tosses four touchdowns•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Shines again in primetime•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...