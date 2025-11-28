Mahomes completed 23 of 34 passes for 261 yards and four touchdowns in Thursday's 31-28 loss to the Cowboys. He added 30 rushing yards on three carries.

It was a vintage performance from Mahomes, who hit Rashee Rice for a pair of TDs while also finding Travis Kelce and Hollywood Brown for scores, but it wasn't quite enough to pull off a win in Dallas. It's the second four-TD performance of the season for Mahomes, and it came in tough circumstances as both his starting tackles, Jawaan Taylor (elbow) and Josh Simmons (wrist), left the game and didn't return. At 6-6, Kansas City's playoff hopes are fading fast, and Mahomes will face a daunting matchup in Week 14 to try and keep them alive against the Texans' elite defense.