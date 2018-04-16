Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Gaining comfort with teammates
Mahomes worked with some of the Chiefs' skill-position players during the offseason, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
The workouts probably didn't include Sammy Watkins, who signed a three-year, $48 million contract in March when the free agency period first opened. Aside from swapping out Albert Wilson (Dolphins) for Watkins and Alex Smith for Mahomes, the Chiefs will retain the core of their productive 2017 offense, including Kareem Hunt, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and four of five starters on the line. It has the look of a formidable unit, with the potential to reach elite status if Mahomes displays enough pocket presence and accuracy to get the most out of his immense physical gifts. He looked the part of an NFL starter in Week 17 last season, completing 22 of 35 passes for 284 yards and an interception to lead the Chiefs' backups to a 27-24 win in Denver.
