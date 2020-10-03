Mahomes and the Chiefs will have their matchup against the Patriots postponed after players from both sides tested positive for COVID-19. The NFL hopes to reschedule the game for Monday or Tuesday.

It's entirely possible the NFL could simply choose to make this a de-facto bye week for both the Chiefs and Patriots after Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta'amu both tested positive for COVID-19, much in the same way the league did with the Steelers/Titans, but the plan at least as of now is to have the teams play either Monday or Tuesday. That would mean the contest still constitutes as a Week 4 matchup. There is a precedent set regarding games occurring after a player tested positive as Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell was moved to the COVID-19/reserve list last week Saturday, yet the game still took place after players were thoroughly tested based on NFL guidelines.