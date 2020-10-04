Mahomes and the Chiefs are currently slated to play the Patriots on Monday night at 7:05 p.m. ET, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Chiefs' latest round of point of care COVID-19 tests came up clear, paving the way for the NFL to proceed with a Monday night rescheduling of the contest, which was originally slated to take place Sunday afternoon.

