Mahomes and the Chiefs are currently slated to play the Patriots on Monday night at 7:05 p.m. ET, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Chiefs' latest round of point of care COVID-19 tests came up clear, paving the way for the NFL to proceed with a Monday night rescheduling of the contest, which was originally slated to take place Sunday afternoon.
