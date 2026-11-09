Mahomes (elbow) underwent an MRI after Sunday's 35-12 win over the Jets, and the tests did not reveal a major injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mahomes returned to Sunday's win after hurting his elbow late in the first half, and the initial MRI result offers some early optimism regarding the star quarterback's status for Week 10 against the Falcons. His participation level in practice will bear monitoring over the coming days, but all signs point to Mahomes having avoided a significant injury.