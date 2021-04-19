Mahomes has regained flexibility in his left toe, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Mahomes underwent surgery Feb. 10 to repair a torn plantar plate in his left foot, with the expectation of a three-month recovery timeline. With everything seemingly on track, the superstar QB should be healthy for training camp and might even make some on-field appearances at the offseason program or June minicamp.
