Mahomes will undergo testing Monday after he injured his right hand in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Chiefs are optimistic Mahomes will be ready for Week 15 against Denver, with initial X-rays Sunday evening believed to have come back negative. He played the entirety of Sunday's game, completing 26 of 40 passes for 283 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. The Chiefs have a lot to play for even after clinching the AFC West, as they're just one game behind New England for the No. 2 seed (and now own the tiebreaker).