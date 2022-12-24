Mahomes completed 16 of 28 pass attempts for 224 yards and two touchdowns while adding another score and eight rushing yards on two carries in Saturday's 24-10 win over the Seahawks.

Mahomes didn't need to post gaudy numbers in this comfortable victory, as Seattle rarely threatened the decision after starting the second half down two scores. The 27-year-old's short rushing touchdown brought his season total up to four, doubling his previous career high. Mahomes and the Chiefs will close out the regular season with victory lap games against AFC West opponents in Weeks 17 and 18, beginning with a home tilt against the Broncos next Sunday. Denver boasts one of the stingiest pass defenses in the NFL, but Mahomes is a matchup-proof fantasy quarterback.