As expected, Mahomes (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Titans, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Chiefs proceeded with extreme caution with their star QB and had "four different specialists from across the country examine" images of Mahomes' knee. It was determined that the signal-caller was ready to play and that enough time had elapsed to minimize his chances of a setback. Mahomes' return to the lineup should provide a nice boost going forward for the fantasy prospects of Kansas City's top receiving weapons Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins.