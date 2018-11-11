Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Guts out tough win
Mahomes completed 21 of 28 passes for 249 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Chiefs' 26-14 win over the Cardinals on Sunday. He also rushed four times for 21 yards.
Mahomes got knocked around a bit more than usual, taking five sacks and seven official hits overall. He was also playing without the benefit of his No. 2 receiver in Sammy Watkins (foot), but he still found a way to play a mistake-free game despite the adversity, snapping an unsightly five-game interception streak in the process. Mahomes connected with Tyreek Hill for both of his touchdown passes, finding the speedster for a 37-yard scoring connection in the first quarter before capping off a nine-play, 73-yard march in the second with a 14-yard touchdown throw to him over the middle. Mahomes still averaged an impressive 8.9 yards per attempt despite working with a short-handed receiving corps and has now thrown multiple touchdowns in five straight games. He'll look to continue his stellar sophomore campaign in a highly anticipated Week 11 Monday night showdown against the Rams in Mexico City.
More News
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Keeps good times rolling•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Tosses four touchdowns•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Shines again in primetime•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Puts up huge numbers in second half•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Picked twice, still wins•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Leads comeback victory•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10