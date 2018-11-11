Mahomes completed 21 of 28 passes for 249 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Chiefs' 26-14 win over the Cardinals on Sunday. He also rushed four times for 21 yards.

Mahomes got knocked around a bit more than usual, taking five sacks and seven official hits overall. He was also playing without the benefit of his No. 2 receiver in Sammy Watkins (foot), but he still found a way to play a mistake-free game despite the adversity, snapping an unsightly five-game interception streak in the process. Mahomes connected with Tyreek Hill for both of his touchdown passes, finding the speedster for a 37-yard scoring connection in the first quarter before capping off a nine-play, 73-yard march in the second with a 14-yard touchdown throw to him over the middle. Mahomes still averaged an impressive 8.9 yards per attempt despite working with a short-handed receiving corps and has now thrown multiple touchdowns in five straight games. He'll look to continue his stellar sophomore campaign in a highly anticipated Week 11 Monday night showdown against the Rams in Mexico City.