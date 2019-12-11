Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Hand feels better
Mahomes indicated Wednesday that his hand is feeling better and the swelling in it is reduced, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Mahomes also noted that the plan is for him to see a normal workload at practice Wednesday, but we'll have to see if that translates into an official limited or full practice participation listing upon the release of the Chiefs' first Week 15 injury report. Either way, the QB's status for Sunday's game against the Broncos doesn't appear to be in danger.
