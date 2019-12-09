Coach Andy Reid relayed Monday that Mahomes' hand is okay, noting that "it's bruised up pretty good but there's no break," BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Reid added that the Chiefs' play-calling (including more run plays and shallow crossing routes) in the second half of Sunday's win over the Patriots was altered due to Mahomes' hand issue. On the plus side, both Nate Taylor of The Athletic and Adam Teicher of ESPN.com indicate that Mahomes is on track to play in Week 15 versus the Broncos.