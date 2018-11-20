Mahomes completed 33 of 46 passes for 478 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in Monday night's 54-51 loss to the Rams. He also rushed six times for 28 yards and lost two fumbles.

Mahomes reveled in Monday's shootout atmosphere, setting a new career high in passing yards while tossing six touchdowns for the second time this season. Although those exploits allowed Kansas City to flirt with victory, Mahomes' turnovers ultimately proved costly, as he had a second-quarter fumble and a third-quarter interception both returned for touchdowns. Then, with the Chiefs needing him to muster some magic late, he threw picks on the team's final two offensive possessions. Overall, the nature of the contest resulted in a career-worst five turnovers, yet the gunslinger's jaw-dropping skills were still on display plenty as well.