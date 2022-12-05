Mahomes completed 16 of 27 passes for 223 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Bengals. he added nine yards and another TD on two carries.

The rushing score salvaged his day to some extent from a fantasy perspective, but it was still a disappointing showing for Mahomes, who posted his lowest passing yards total of the season after averaging 364.5 yards over his prior six games. The superstar QB will look to bounce back in Week 14 against a stingy Broncos defense that held Mahomes to 454 yards across two meetings in 2021.