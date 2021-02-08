Mahomes completed 26-of-49 passes for 270 yards no touchdowns and two interceptions in Kansas City's 31-9 loss to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. He also carried five times for 33 yards.

The first double-digit loss of Mahomes' career came with the context of Tampa Bay's pass rush feasting on an O-line depleted of both starting tackles. He also battled a number of dropped passes, including two would-be touchdowns (to Tyreek Hill and Darrel Williams) the combination of which simply proved insurmountable. Mahomes was also still clearly hobbled by the turf toe injury he suffered during the divisional round against the Browns. Despite the lopsided loss to Tampa Bay, Mahomes put together yet another outstanding campaign in 2020, as he compiled 4,740 passing yards, 38 touchdowns and six interceptions, in addition to 308 rushing yards and another two scores on the ground. Nor, of course, can it be discounted that Mahomes has now led the Chiefs to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances. With top offensive weapons Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce both returning next season, and his offensive line set to get back to full health, Mahomes will no doubt once again be in the mix as as the first quarterback off the board in fantasy drafts come 2021. He should be back to 100 percent for training camp, but his status for OTAs may be in question after Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported earlier Sunday that Mahomes would undergo offseason surgery to address the injured toe.