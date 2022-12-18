Mahomes completed 36 of 41 passes for 336 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Chiefs' 30-24 overtime victory over the Texans on Sunday. He also rushed five times for 33 yards and another score, threw a two-point conversion pass and fumbled once but recovered.

Mahomes' near-perfect afternoon ironically came during a surprising game-long struggle for the Chiefs, who were gunning for their seventh straight AFC West title. Kansas City was ultimately able to accomplish the feat thanks to key contributions from multiple players, with Mahomes connecting most often with Travis Kelce and JuJu Smith-Schuster. The star signal-caller tossed both of his scoring throws in the second quarter, hitting Jerick McKinnon and Marquez Valdes-Scantling from 20 and four yards out, respectively. Mahomes then scored a critical rushing touchdown from five yards out early in the fourth quarter and followed it up with a two-point conversion pass to McKinnon to give the Chiefs a three-point lead at the time. With the division title now secured, Mahomes will look to keep his now-11-win squad in contention for top playoff positioning during a Week 16 home battle against the Seahawks on Saturday afternoon.