Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Helps lead comeback win in SB LIV
Mahomes completed 26 of 42 passes for 286 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions during the Chiefs' 31-20 win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday. He also rushed nine times for 29 yards and another score and fumbled twice, but neither was lost.
It was far from easy, but Mahomes managed to overcome yet more postseason struggles to help the Chiefs notch their third consecutive comeback win. His performance, while at times rocky, was enough to make him the youngest player to secure Super Bowl MVP honors, and Kansas City also became the first team in NFL history to manage three consecutive comeback victories in the postseason. Mahomes made poor throws on both of his interceptions, each coming on a pass attempt to Tyreek Hill. The 24-year-old ultimately made up for his mistakes when it mattered most, however, leading a pair of fourth-quarter scoring drives that culminated in one- and five-yard touchdown passes to Travis Kelce and Damien Williams, respectively, allowing the Chiefs to overcome a 10-point deficit in the process. The fantastic finish was a fitting cap on another spectacular campaign for the 2018 NFL MVP, one during which he threw for 4,031 yards and 26 touchdowns across 14 games. A record-breaking extension is naturally on the horizon for Mahomes, who's slated to enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2020.
