Mahomes reportedly sustained a high-ankle sprain during Saturday's 27-20 divisional-round win over the Jaguars, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Per the report, X-rays on Mahomes' right ankle came up negative, with Adam Teicher of ESPN relaying that the QB is slated to undergo an MRI on Sunday. For his part, Mahomes has indicated that he expects to be "good to go" for next weekend's AFC Championship game, but at a minimum, look for his practice participation to be limited ahead of the contest.