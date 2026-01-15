Mahomes, who underwent surgery in mid-December to repair the ACL and LCL ligaments in his left knee, said Thursday during a Zoom call that his injury rehab is "hitting all the checkpoints," the Associated Press reports.

With that in mind, Mahomes continues to target being ready for the start of the 2026 regular season, but given the timing of the QB's injury such an outcome is hardly a lock . "I want to be ready for Week 1. The doctors said I could," Mahomes noted Thursday, "but I can't predict what happens throughout the process. That's the goal, to play Week 1 and have no restrictions. You want to be out there healthy and give us the best chance to win. I hope to do some things in OTAs and training camp and be able to do things there."