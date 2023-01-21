Mahomes (ankle) went to the locker room during the second quarter of Saturday's divisional-round game against the Jaguars, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Mahomes was taken to the ground awkwardly by two Jaguars defenders as he attempted to get rid of the ball. He was clearly hobbled and favoring his lower right leg as he finished out a drive that ended in a Harrison Butker field goal, but after trying to convince coach Andy Reid and the Chiefs training staff to stay in the game, Mahomes left the field for further examination. With Mahomes sidelined, Chad Henne will be under center for Kansas City.