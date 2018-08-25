Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Impresses in extended run
Mahomes completed 18 of 24 pass attempts for 196 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's preseason contest against the Bears. He also added 11 yards on a pair of carries.
Mahomes spread the ball around to seven different receivers as he completed 75 percent of his attempts. He got his team on the board with a 19-yard touchdown connection to Kareem Hunt out of the backfield. Mahomes also led the team in rushing during his time on the field, though that has more to do with the ineffectiveness of the runners on the day against an underrated Bears front. The organization has to be thrilled about what they've seen out of their first-round draft pick from a year ago, as he's connected on 26 of 36 total passes for 334 yards, two touchdowns and one interception over the last two weeks. He's unlikely to play at all in the final exhibition contest, but he looks ready for his first taste of life as a full-time starter in the regular season.
