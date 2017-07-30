Mahomes required just four plays to lead the offense to a score during a two-minute drill at practice Saturday, Adam Teicher of ESPN reports. "You want to get off the right foot," said co-offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. "[Something] that happens in these two-minute drills, when you have to go 75 yards and you need a touchdown to do it, that first play, it's nice when you get a big chunk."

Mahomes displayed veteran tactics early in the drive, reportedly looking off the safety and connecting with tight end Ross Travis for a big gain. He required just 1:05 and four plays to turn the two-minute drill into a score and has reportedly grown leaps and bounds since the early portions of his time with the team. "I tell everybody from his very first practice that he had when he came in and was screaming in the huddle what the play was -- and didn't realize he was talking to the defense -- to where he is right now, looking off safeties, it's a huge leap," Nagy said. While Mahomes will likely need to sit at least one season behind starter Alex Smith, he's made some strides early in camp that seem to have him in the good graces of the coaches. A year under Smith's tutelage should pay dividends down the road, with Mahomes expected to take over the reins under center in a year or two. An injury to Smith could also expedite the process if Mahomes proves capable of handling the duties.