Mahomes completed 21 of 29 passes for 245 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 25-17 win over the Bengals. He also lost a fumble.

Mahomes didn't deliver a stellar stat line, but he kept the Chiefs' offense on schedule by averaging 8.4 yards per attempt and limiting mistakes. He ended an uncharacteristic stretch of four consecutive games with an interception, though he did lose a fumble that led to a Cincinnati touchdown early in the second quarter. Other than that error, he had a positive performance, as he was able to push the ball down the field by tallying four completions of at least 20 yards -- only the second time he's reached that mark in his last nine games. While the performance was improved, Mahomes still has only one touchdown in four of his last five contests.