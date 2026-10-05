Mahomes completed 15 of 30 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Raiders. He also rushed twice for no gain.

Mahomes threw touchdown passes of two yards and eight yards to Tyquan Thornton, who exited the game in the fourth quarter due to an ankle injury suffered at the end of a 55-yard catch. The Chiefs also lost Rashee Rice (hamstring) in the first half. Thornton is likely looking at a lengthy absence, but Rice has a chance to recover during Kansas City's Week 5 bye before facing the Chargers in Week 6. Mahomes has led the Chiefs to a 4-0 record while posting a 9:2 TD:INT, but the team is down to Xavier Worthy, Cyrus Allen, Jalen Royals and Nikko Remigio at wide receiver at the moment.