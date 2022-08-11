Mahomes is expected to see action in the first quarter of Saturday's preseason opener against the Bears, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Based on coach Andy Reid's comments, after Mahomes works in the first quarter of the contest, the team will turn to Chad Henne in the second quarter, Shane Buechele in the third and finish up with Dustin Crum in the fourth quarter. In that scenario, Mahomes may not rack up a ton of passing attempts, but he will at least have a chance to get some game reps in with Kansas City's re-tooled wide receiver corps.