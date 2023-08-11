Coach Andy Reid noted Friday that each of the Chiefs' QBs (including Mahomes) are in line to play a quarter in Sunday's preseason opener against the Saints, Matt McMullen of the team's official site reports.

Also in line to see action Sunday are fellow signal-callers Blaine Gabbert, Shane Buechele and Chris Oladokun, with Sam Hartle of kshb.com relaying that the team's first-stringers are slated to play in the first quarter. For his part, Mahomes told reporters Friday "I like to have at least one or two drives under my belt to say that we're ready to go." Beyond getting Mahomes some snaps in the team's preseason opener, we'd expect the Chiefs to focus on keeping their franchise QB healthy ahead of Week 1 action.