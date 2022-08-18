Mahomes is in line to play in Saturday's preseason game against Washington, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
While backup QB Chad Henne isn't in line to play in the contest, coach Andy Reid indicated that the Chiefs' starters could play as much as the first half on Saturday. Mahomes is thus in line to be followed in the contest by Shane Buechele and Dustin Crum.
More News
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Smooth showing in preseason opener•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: In line for reps Saturday•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Deemed fine after tweaking ankle•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Loses top WR target•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Wastes hot start in AFCCG loss•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Legendary performance in win•