Mahomes (elbow/knee) has had "limited swelling" and "limited pain" in his right (throwing) elbow in recent days, and is in line to start Sunday's game against the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of ESPN and NFL Network reports.

Mahomes, who played through what Rapoport described as an "elbow strain" during the Chiefs' Week 9 win over the Jets, had an MRI that checked out fine and has practiced fully this week. As a result, he's slated to continue to helm a Kansas City passing attack that was bolstered by the trade deadline acquisition of Josh Downs, who will supplement a WR corps that also includes Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy.