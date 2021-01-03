Mahomes is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Mahomes will sit this one out, with Kansas City having secured a first-round playoff bye. Filling in for him as the team's starting QB on Sunday will be Chad Henne, with Matt Moore set to serve as his backup in Week 17.
