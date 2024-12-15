Share Video

Link copied!

Mahomes was forced out of Sunday's game against the Browns with an ankle injury.

Before exiting the contest, Mahomes completed 19 of 38 pass attempts for 159 yards and two TDs, while carrying twice for 14 yards. Carson Wentz has taken over at QB for the Chiefs, with Mahomes' status now worth tracking ahead of this coming Saturday's game against the Texans.

More News