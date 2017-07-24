Mahomes signed a four-year, $16.4 million contract with the Chiefs, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Mahomes' rookie deal includes a $10 million signing bonus and a fifth-year option. The tenth overall pick of this year's draft, Mahomes embodies the Chiefs' quarterback of the future, but he's expected to serve as veteran Alex Smith's understudy in the meantime. With Smith currently in the final year of his contract, however, Mahomes' path to Kansas City's starting gig is clear for all to see.