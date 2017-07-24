Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Inks rookie deal
Mahomes signed a four-year, $16.4 million contract with the Chiefs, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.
Mahomes' rookie deal includes a $10 million signing bonus and a fifth-year option. The tenth overall pick of this year's draft, Mahomes embodies the Chiefs' quarterback of the future, but he's expected to serve as veteran Alex Smith's understudy in the meantime. With Smith currently in the final year of his contract, however, Mahomes' path to Kansas City's starting gig is clear for all to see.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Wide receiver tiers
It’s time to look at Dave’s wide receiver tiers as we tell you when to start targeting certain...
-
Bengals' offense has plenty of options
The Cincinnati Bengals added Joe Mixon and John Ross in the draft which gives them far more...
-
How much will Maclin, Woodhead help?
The Baltimore Ravens lost a majority of their pass-catching options from the 2016 season. They...
-
Fantasy Football Podcast 7/21
Let’s break down some bust candidates at the running back position. Who should you be concerned...
-
How does Bryant's return shape Steelers?
Ben Roethlisberger already had elite weaponry in Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, but Martavis...
-
Projecting Joe Mixon
The Bengals rookie running back should lead the team in all the stats that matter for Fantasy...