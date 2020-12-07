Mahomes completed 25 of 40 pass attempts for 318 yards and a touchdown, adding 26 more yards on four carries in a 22-16 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Mahomes and Co. were able to will their way to a narrow victory over the now 4-8 Broncos, but things were looking bleak until the fourth quarter of what should have been a lopsided victory on paper. The 25-year-old phenom has only had two games this season in which he was limited to single-digit scores, and both of those have come against the sub-.500 Broncos. Denver's defense is no pushover, but Mahomes has seemed to dismantle any top-tier defensive unit put in his way. The good news for the signal caller's managers is that the Chiefs won't have to face the Broncos again this fantasy season. Next week's opponent, the Miami Dolphins, are no pushovers defensively either, but Mahomes is about as "must-start" as they come these days.