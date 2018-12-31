Mahomes completed 14 of 24 pass attempts for 281 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 35-3 win over Oakland.

It wasn't Mahomes' biggest fantasy performance, but that was largely due to the Raiders' inability to keep the game close. The MVP candidate reached the 5,000-yard and 50-touchdown mark with an 89-yard bomb to Demarcus Robinson in the third quarter, joining only Peyton Manning as the only other gunslinger to reach those marks in a single season. The win secured the Chiefs a first-round bye in the playoffs, so Mahomes will become DFS-eligible in the Divisional Series.