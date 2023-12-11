Mahomes completed 25 of 43 passes for 271 yards and a touchdown with one interception in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Bills.

He also added eight rushing yards on his only carry. Mahomes did hit Rashee Rice for a four-yard score in the third quarter, but for the second straight game the QB was held to just one TD pass -- the first time since Weeks 12-13 of last season that Mahomes has gone consecutive contests without throwing multiple touchdowns. His longest such streak is three games, set back in 2019, and he'll look to avoid matching it in Week 15 against the Patriots.