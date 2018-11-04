Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Keeps good times rolling
Mahomes completed 23 of 32 passes for 375 yards, three touchdowns and an interception during Sunday's 37-21 win over Cleveland. He added 18 yards on two carries.
Facing off against one of the higher-ranked pass defenses in the league, Mahomes set a career high in passing yards and got things going in the middle of the first quarter with a 50-yard dump-off to Kareem Hunt for the game's first score. Mahomes has now thrown for 300 or more yards in eight consecutive games, one off Drew Brees' record, and has tossed three or more touchdowns in six of those games. He shows no signs of slowing down and, though a solid Arizona pass defense looms next Sunday, he should have no trouble as he has bested statistically better pass defenses in Denver, New England and Cleveland in recent weeks.
