Mahomes completed 26 of 35 passes for 286 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 31-0 win over the Raiders. He added four rushes for 28 yards.

Mahomes had a very efficient day and jumped on the Raiders early, leading touchdown drives in each of the Chiefs' four drives. He completed three passes of more than 20 yards, including a 44-yard connection with Travis Kelce on the team's first possession, and had passing scores from two, eight and three yards away. After throwing for only one touchdown in the first three games of the season, he has at least three passing scores in three of his last four contests. With Rashee Rice back in the mix and Xavier Worthy healthy, the Chiefs' offense should have the chance to take off in the second half of the campaign.