Mahomes completed 27 of 47 pass attempts for two touchdowns and added 54 yards on six carries during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Chargers.

Mahomes got off to an extremely slow start as the typically prolific Chiefs offense was stopped on four of five possessions in the first half. He turned it up a notch in the second half and helped his team draw level with a 54-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill in the fourth quarter. Mahomes then led a methodical 13-play drive in overtime to set up the winning field goal, completing crucial passes to Hill and Clyde Edwards-Helaire to set it up. The superstar signal caller now has five touchdowns and 513 yards with no interceptions through two games and will look to continue his excellent start next Monday night in a tough matchup with the Ravens.