Mahomes completed 21 of 27 passes for 182 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 38-35 Super Bowl win over the Eagles.

Mahomes and the Chiefs got off to a slow offensive start and entered halftime down 10 points. However, he led the team to a score on every possession in the final two quarters -- a feat made more impressive by the fact that he was playing through an ankle injury that he aggravated late in the second quarter. Mahomes' touchdowns came from 18, five and four yards, and he was named the Super Bowl MVP for the second time in his career. Mahomes was also named the MVP of the regular season Thursday, and given that he is just 27 years old, he's likely to continue to add to his already impressive resume.