Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Leads comeback victory
Mahomes completed 28 of 45 passes for 304 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 27-23 win over the Broncos. He also rushed three times for seven yards and another score.
Mahomes' electric start to the season continued with another impressive performance. While his numbers weren't as gaudy as weeks prior, the second-year quarterback still led his team to a come-from-behind victory with numerous highlight throws, including one with his left hand. However, his first touchdown came thanks to his legs, as he ran in from eight yards during the second quarter. Although he didn't gain any more yards on the ground subsequently, Mahomes used his athleticism to extend several plays and do significant damage throwing from outside the pocket, paving the way for another 300-plus yard performance. Following his biggest test yet, Mahomes has a daunting showdown against the vaunted Jaguars defense at home in Week 5.
