Mahomes completed 22 of 37 pass attempts for 224 yards and a touchdown while rushing five times for two yards in Sunday's 22-9 win over the Giants.

It wasn't Mahomes' prettiest game, but he managed to will Kansas City to its first win of the 2025 season. The star quarterback actually put the ball on the ground twice, but fantasy managers breathed collective sighs of relief when both fumbles were recovered by the Chiefs. Mahomes seemed more willing to take deep shots in this contest, dialing up Tyquan Thornton for a long score and drawing a massive pass interference penalty on a deep shot to Hollywood Brown that led to a quick field goal before halftime. Mahomes has yet to eclipse the 300-yard mark in passing through three starts, but he may be asked to air it out more against Lamar Jackson and the high-powered Ravens' offense next Sunday.