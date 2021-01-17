Mahomes (undisclosed) went to the locker room during the third quarter of Sunday's divisional-round game against the Browns, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Mahomes struggled to get to his feet and was visibly wobbly as he was assisted to the sidelines by the Chiefs' medical staff. Earlier in the contest, he appeared to hurt his toe, getting evaluated in the sideline tent at least one time, but he continued to gut it out. The nature of the current concern is unknown, but Mahomes may be under evaluation for a concussion. Chad Henne took over the reins of the offense for Kansas City.