Mahomes completed 18 of 26 passes for 202 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Saturday's 31-13 win over the Raiders. He added three rushes for 29 yards.

Mahomes made quick work of the Raiders defense on the Chiefs' first offensive possession, as he completed a deep 67-yard pass to Justin Watson prior to capping the drive with a two-yard pass to Jerick McKinnon to find the end zone. Kansas City continued to move the ball effectively throughout the game, though all three of the team's additional touchdowns came on the ground. With the game comfortably in hand, Mahomes attempted only nine passes in the second half. He'll end the regular season with 5,250 passing yards to go along with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.