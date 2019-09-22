Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Lights up Baltimore
Mahomes completed 27 of 37 passes for 374 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 33-28 win over the Ravens. He fumbled once in the contest, but it was recovered.
Mahomes enjoyed another terrific second quarter Sunday, dropping off a 18-yard touchdown to Demarcus Robinson and then following up with an 83-yard seed to Mecole Hardman. Mahomes had topped 1,000 yards passing for the season by halftime and is on pace for a comical 6,373 yards to go along with 53 scores for the season with no signs of letting up. Next up is a hot Lions team that have tempered talented passers Phillip Rivers and Carson Wentz in back-to-back weeks.
