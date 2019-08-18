Mahomes completed two of five passes for 11 yards and rushed once for eight yards in the Chiefs' 17-7 preseason loss to the Steelers on Saturday.

There'd been pregame speculation that Mahomes could play until halftime, but that wasn't anywhere close to what came to pass. The Pro Bowl signal-caller ended up logging just two series and connected with his two most important pass catchers, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, for his pair of completions. Mahomes could end up seeing the extended playing time that was expected Saturday when Kansas City faces off with the 49ers in their third preseason contest next Saturday.