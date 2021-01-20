The Chiefs list Mahomes (concussion/toe) as a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
An earlier report suggested Mahomes was a limited participant, but he apparently showed enough to get an FP designation on the Chiefs' official practice report. He's off to a good start in his bid to be cleared for the AFC Championship Game, with his participation Wednesday suggesting he may have already made it to the fourth step of the NFL's five-step concussion protocol. Coach Andy Reid said Thursday's practice will be the important one for evaluating his injured players -- a list that includes Mahomes, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) and WR Sammy Watkins (calf).
More News
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Opens week as limited participant•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Takes all the snaps•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Expected to practice Wednesday•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Making progress•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Toe injury not a concern•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Optimism after concussion diagnosis•