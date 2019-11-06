Mahomes (knee) was listed as a full practice participant Wednesday.

That's a major step forward for the QB, but Adam Teicher of ESPN.com noted earlier in the day that Mahomes was "still second in the QB line behind Matt Moore" during individual drills at practice Wednesday. At this stage, the Chiefs plan to increase Mahomes workload this week and see how his knee responds. With regard to the signal-caller's status for Sunday's game against the Titans, coach Andy Reid noted "we're not going to put him out there unless it's safe." Mahomes' full practice participation therefore doesn't necessarily ensure that he'll start this weekend, but it does signal that he continues to trend in the right direction to that end.

