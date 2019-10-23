Play

Mahomes (knee) was officially listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday.

The fact that Mahomes was out there at all after dislocating the patella in his right knee this past Thursday was highly encouraging, though Adam Teicher of ESPN.com relays that the star signal-caller was "fourth in the quarterback line (Wednesday) behind Matt Moore, Kyle Shurmur and Chad Henne (ankle)." On Monday, coach Andy Reid acknowledged that it would be a "stretch'' for Mahomes to play Sunday night against the Packers, and that's a notion we still hold, though it may not be until Friday that the team officially rules him out for Week 8.

